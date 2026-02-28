Glasgow 2026’s ‘Mini’ Edition: South Asia’s Vibrant Dreams May Fade

When the Commonwealth Games open on July 23, 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, a significant void will be felt by millions of sports enthusiasts across South Asia. Popular events like cricket, hockey, badminton, wrestling, and table tennis have been excluded from the Games’ roster, citing cost reduction as the sole reason. This ‘mini’ edition or trimmed-down decision by the organizers is set to hit India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh the hardest.

Statistics reveal that a large portion of these countries’ medals traditionally came from these now-excluded events. India faces the prospect of losing 50% of its medals. In the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, India secured a total of 61 medals, including 22 golds. However, with only ten sports included in the Glasgow 2026 lineup, India’s path to medal glory has become significantly narrower.

Of the 61 medals India won in 2022, 30 medals (nearly half) came from wrestling (12), badminton (6), table tennis (7), cricket (1), hockey (2), and squash (2). All these sports have been cut from Glasgow’s list this time. This new event lineup means India’s medal tally in Glasgow is highly likely to drop by almost 50% compared to the previous Games.

For Pakistan, wrestling and hockey were synonymous with the Commonwealth Games in its struggle for prominence. Out of the country’s 82 historical medals, 46 (including 21 golds) were won in wrestling. With wrestling excluded, maintaining Pakistan’s presence on the medal table now presents an insurmountable challenge.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s situation is even more dire. All eight of Bangladesh’s historical medals at the Commonwealth Games came from shooting. In 2018, Bangladesh even won a silver in shooting. However, with shooting absent again in Glasgow (following Birmingham) and the additional exclusion of cricket, Bangladesh’s medal aspirations now solely rely on a ‘miracle’ in weightlifting or athletics.

According to sports analysts, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), in an attempt to save budget, has selected sports predominantly dominated by Western nations (e.g., Australia, England, Scotland). Games like netball or lawn bowls are not at all popular in South Asia, yet they have been included, sacrificing the global character of the Games. This decision could significantly reduce interest in the event among spectators and athletes from Asian countries.

Glasgow 2026 might succeed as a cost-effective model financially, but for South Asia, it is set to be a ‘dry’ event. Unless there’s a new surprise in athletics or boxing, the region’s traditional powerhouses might have to settle for the bottom of the medal table. Does this unilateral selection of events not, in turn, question the universal appeal of the Commonwealth Games?