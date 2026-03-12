Home » Iran Causes Major Disruption to Israeli Radar System
FeaturedWorld News

Iran Causes Major Disruption to Israeli Radar System

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 0 views

Iran has reportedly attacked and damaged Israel’s radar and detection systems, causing significant disruption in the identification of incoming missiles.

An informed source told the Iranian news agency Tasnim News Agency that several of Israel’s key radar and detection facilities were targeted in recent attacks. As a result, it has become difficult for Israel to accurately identify when missiles or drones are being launched from Iran.

The source stated that this has led to warning sirens sometimes blaring across the occupied territories. It is claimed that in some instances, sirens sound even when no missile has been launched, while other attacks strike their targets without any prior warning.

The source noted that this situation has created a significant degree of uncertainty for the Israeli forces. They are now unable to confirm if no missiles are incoming when there is no warning, nor can they always be sure if a warning indicates an actual attack.

According to the source, this has become a critical challenge for Israel’s defense system within approximately 12 days of the ongoing conflict, potentially causing confusion in their defense mechanisms.

However, no immediate official response has been received from Israel regarding this matter.

You may also like

President Administers Oath to Speaker and Deputy Speaker

Hafiz Uddin Ahmed Elected as Speaker

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain to Preside Over the Inaugural Session of Parliament

Chattogram Port’s Agreement with Foreign Company Declared Valid

Be Prepared for Oil Prices to Hit Tk 24,000

Prime Minister Calls for Preventive Measures Against Dengue-Chikungunya

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More