Opposition Party Walks Out of Parliament Session

Members of the opposition party walked out of the Thirteenth National Parliament session amid a heated situation.

On Thursday, on the first day of the first session of the Thirteenth National Parliament at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the capital, Speaker Major (Retd.) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed announced the President’s address. At this time, opposition members stood with placards in hand, vociferously protesting.

In this situation, the Speaker requested the opposition members to exercise patience and listen to the President’s speech. However, they continued their protest.

Later, even after President Md. Shahabuddin entered the session hall, opposition members remained seated and continued to protest by raising placards. Even after the President began delivering his speech, they stood up and protested loudly.

At one point, as soon as the President began his speech, the opposition party members walked out of the parliamentary chamber.