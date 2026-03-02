US, Saudi, and 7 Middle Eastern Nations Deliver Stern Message to Iran

The United States, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have strongly condemned Iran’s ‘continuous and reckless missile and drone attacks’ across the Middle East.

The countries expressed this condemnation in a joint statement.

The statement noted that these unjustified attacks have targeted sovereign territory, endangered the lives of civilians, and damaged civilian infrastructure.

The countries further stated that Tehran’s actions are creating a dangerous escalation that threatens regional stability, and they have taken a united stand to protect their citizens.

They also explicitly reaffirmed their right to self-defense.