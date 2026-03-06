Iran Prepared for Prolonged War, Warns of New Weapons Deployment

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that Iran is fully prepared for a long-term war and will soon use some new and advanced weapons that have not yet been widely deployed in this conflict.

IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini stated in a statement that “painful blows” await Iran’s enemies in a new wave of attacks.

He said, “New initiatives and weapons are coming from Iran. These technologies have not yet been used on a large scale.”

Naeini further claimed that Iran is currently much more prepared than during the 12-day war waged by the United States and Israel last year.

He also referred to the ongoing military conflict as a “holy and legitimate war.”

Amidst ongoing tensions with the United States and Israel in the Middle East, this statement by the IRGC has heightened fears of further escalation of the conflict.

Source: Al Jazeera.