PM to Inaugurate Family Card Distribution in Karail Slum on March 10

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will inaugurate the Family Card distribution program in the Karail Slum of the capital on March 10. Social Welfare Minister Dr. A. B. M. Zahid Hossain announced this information on Tuesday (March 3) afternoon after a meeting with the Prime Minister at the Secretariat.

Previously, the Prime Minister was scheduled to participate in a Family Card distribution program in Bogura on March 10. However, his visit to Bogura has been postponed due to the upcoming by-election for the Bogura-6 (Sadar) constituency.

Bogura Deputy Commissioner Toufiqur Rahman informed that the March 10 program has been postponed, and a new date will be announced later.

The Deputy Commissioner told reporters, “The Prime Minister has not scheduled any program before the elections due to the by-election in Bogura-6 constituency.”