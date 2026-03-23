Home » Iran Warns of Crippling Gulf Waterways with Mines
FeaturedWorld News

Iran Warns of Crippling Gulf Waterways with Mines

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 0 views

Iran’s Supreme National Defense Council has warned that all maritime routes in the Persian Gulf would be rendered inoperable by mines if the country’s coast or islands are attacked. Qatari media outlet Al Jazeera reported this.

In the last 24 hours, Iranian military and security officials have repeatedly warned that any attack by the United States on Iran’s power plants or energy facilities would be met with a severe response.

In a statement, Iran’s Supreme National Defense Council announced, “Should there be an attempt to attack Iran’s coast or islands, all maritime routes in the Persian Gulf will be blocked off with mines.”

They further noted that in such a situation, only countries not directly involved in the war would be able to use those waterways in coordination with Iran.

Meanwhile, it is reported that US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of seizing Kharg Island, a crucial oil export hub for Iran. Located in the northern Persian Gulf, this island is the center of infrastructure related to approximately 90 percent of Iran’s total oil exports.

According to analysts, if mines are laid in the Persian Gulf, global energy supply would be severely disrupted, and a major crisis in international trade could ensue.

You may also like

Professionals Return to Capital After Holidays, Offices Reopen Tomorrow

All Petrol Pumps in the Country Could Be Shut Down Anytime

PM Expresses Sorrow for Cumilla Train-Bus Crash Casualties and Other Accident Victims

Military Helicopter Crashes in Qatar, Six Bodies Recovered

Cumilla Accident: 3 Investigation Committees Formed, Families of Deceased to Receive BDT...

Train-Bus Collision at Railway Crossing in Cumilla, Death Toll Rises to 12

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More