Major Reshuffle in High-Level Police Administration

A reshuffle has been carried out in the high echelons of the Bangladesh Police. Two Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) and one Additional DIG-ranked officer have been transferred to new workplaces.

This information was disclosed in a gazette notification issued on Tuesday (March 3) by the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Deputy Secretary Toufiq Ahmed of the Public Security Division signed the notification by order of the President.

According to the notification, Md. Manzur Morshed Alam, DIG of Barishal Range, has been transferred to the Tourist Police. In his place, Md. Mostafizur Rahman, DIG of the Police Headquarters, has been appointed as the new DIG of Barishal Range.

Additionally, Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid, Commander (Additional DIG) of 5 APBn, has been transferred to the Bangladesh Police Academy (BPA), Sardah, Rajshahi.

The notification also stated that this order, issued in the public interest, will be effective immediately.