Israeli Minister States How Much Longer the War Could Last

Iran is delivering a strong response against the joint military operations of the United States and Israel. Iran is not only attacking Israel but also launching successive strikes on US bases and strategic installations across various regions of the Middle East. US President Donald Trump and his supporters had hoped to swiftly defeat Iran and dismantle its Islamic government, but reality shows this is not happening.

While Iran is suffering significant damage in the war, the United States and Israel are also incurring substantial losses. The escalating daily war expenditure is creating pressure on both nations.

Israeli Minister of Culture and Sports, Miki Zohar, believes that the ongoing conflict between the US-Israel and Iran could last several more weeks.

He shared this assessment in an interview with Israeli broadcaster Radio 103 FM on Monday (March 16).

In the interview, the Israeli minister stated that tensions would escalate further in the coming days. Therefore, extensive preparations are essential to ensure the security of the state and its citizens from now on. Given the current situation, there is a very high probability that the war will continue for several more weeks.

It is noteworthy that a 21-day dialogue between Tehran and Washington regarding Iran’s nuclear program took place from February 6 to February 27. However, the talks concluded on February 27 without any agreement.

Subsequently, on February 28, the United States launched a military operation in Iran called ‘Operation Epic Fury.’ Simultaneously, Israel also commenced an operation named ‘Operation Roaring Lion.’ In the initial phase of the joint operation, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family, along with top army commanders, lost their lives.

In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israeli and US-affiliated installations in the Gulf region. This 17-day-long retaliatory assault has already transformed the entire Middle East into a dreadful battlefield.

So far, more than 1,300 people have lost their lives in Iran due to the joint US-Israeli attacks.