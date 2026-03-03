Iran’s Attacks Will Be More Devastating and Severe: IRGC

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has stated that Iran’s retaliatory attacks against the United States and Israel will be “more devastating and severe,” Tasnim News Agency reports.

In a statement on Tuesday, IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naeini said that the attacks carried out under ‘Operation True Promise 4’ on US bases located in Israeli-occupied territories and regions were more powerful in the first and second days of the ongoing conflict compared to last year’s 12-day war.

He claimed that Iran’s missile capabilities have been significantly improved, and the missiles used this time are more modern than the weapons that would be used in a 2025 war. According to him, the number of missiles that hit targets exceeded the enemy’s expectations, and they were surprised by it.

Naeini warned that the United States and Israel must be prepared for continuous attacks. According to him, “the gates of hell will open wider for the United States and the Zionist regime at every moment.”

It is worth noting that while indirect nuclear talks were ongoing between Tehran and Washington, mediated by Oman, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Saturday morning, February 28.

Iran claims that in those attacks, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ali Khamenei, several senior military commanders, and over a hundred civilians were killed.

In response, Iran launched ‘Operation True Promise 4,’ under which extensive missile and drone attacks are being carried out on Israeli targets and regional US bases, as stated by the IRGC.