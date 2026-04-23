Iran’s President Highlights Three Obstacles to Dialogue

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that the country maintains its position in favor of dialogue and understanding, and continues these efforts. However, he noted that the negotiation process is being hampered by three reasons.

In a social media post on Wednesday (April 22), Pezeshkian said, “Broken promises, sanctions, and threats—these are the main obstacles to effective dialogue.”

Hinting at the United States, he further added, “The world can now clearly see your incessant hypocritical statements and the inconsistency between your words and actions.”

Earlier, in a post on social media platform X, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, “The global economy must stop being held hostage through naval blockades, and a comprehensive ceasefire cannot be meaningful unless the warmongering behavior of the Zionists (Israel) ceases on all fronts.”

Ghalibaf further wrote, ‘It is not possible to reopen the Strait of Hormuz amidst such extreme violations of the ceasefire.’

Notably, on February 28, the United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran. This involved airstrikes on military and civilian installations across the country, resulting in significant casualties and infrastructural damage. In response, Iran’s armed forces retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting US bases and radars located in the Middle East on several occasions.

Source: Al Jazeera