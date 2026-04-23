National Parliament Galleries Named After Bir Sreshthas on Prime Minister Tareque Rahman’s Advice

On the advice of Prime Minister Tareque Rahman, various galleries of the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) have been named after the seven Bir Sreshthas, who made the supreme sacrifice in the Great War of Liberation. This initiative has been undertaken to pay deep respect and gratitude to the nation’s greatest sons and to keep their memories eternally alive. Consequently, the Parliament galleries will now be known by the names of the Bir Sreshthas.

Through this decision, the heroic saga of independence has permanently found its place in the Jatiya Sangsad, the vibrant heart of the country’s democracy. The previous names of the galleries, which were based on flowers and rivers, have been changed to directly associate them with the history of the Liberation War.

According to the new naming convention, Gallery-3 has been named after Bir Sreshtha Lance Naik Munshi Abdur Rauf, Gallery-4 after Bir Sreshtha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman, Gallery-5 after Bir Sreshtha Engine Room Artificer Mohammad Ruhul Amin, Gallery-6 after Bir Sreshtha Lance Naik Nur Mohammad Sheikh, and Gallery-7 after Bir Sreshtha Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal.

Furthermore, VIP Gallery-1 has been named after Bir Sreshtha Captain Mohiuddin Jahangir, and VIP Gallery-2 after Bir Sreshtha Sepoy Hamidur Rahman. Galleries 1 and 2 are reserved for journalists.

This naming of the Jatiya Sangsad galleries not only institutionally preserves the memory of the Liberation War but also makes the history of valor and sacrifice more visible.