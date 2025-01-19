Govt wants to ensure secure investment for new entrepreneurs: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said the government wants to ensure that new entrepreneurs do not face any risks with their investments and can work safely.

He made the remark while speaking at a meeting with young entrepreneurs at the State Guest House Jamuna here this evening. Some 15 male and female entrepreneurs participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the young entrepreneurs told the stories of their struggle in becoming financially solvent and sought advice from the Chief Adviser on various issues.

The entrepreneurs described how the investment that they received from the Grameen Telecom Trust, which was formed in 2010 to promote social business, helped them become financially solvent from zero. To this end, they specially thanked Prof Yunus.

Most of the entrepreneurs, who participated in the meeting today, are doing business receiving investments from Grameen Telecom Trust and Grameen Trust. Some received investments for sixth and fifth time.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus was excited to hear the stories of the entrepreneurs’ struggles and wanted to know what further steps could be taken for the entrepreneurs.

Prof Yunus said, “The stories of your life are very inspiring. I am very happy to meet you. You have told many good things and appreciated. Give us some advice too. Tell us what else would be good for entrepreneurs.”

At the meeting, the entrepreneurs suggested increasing the publicity of the Grameen Telecom Trust and Grameen Trust’s programmes taken for young entrepreneurs to promote social business.

They said most people do not know about these initiatives, while many poor people will benefit if the publicity is increased.

They urged the chief adviser to provide appropriate training to entrepreneurs in addition to investing in them.

The entrepreneurs said, “Many cannot grow their businesses due to lack of skills. If proper workshops can be organised, more skilled and successful entrepreneurs will be developed in each district.”

The Chief Adviser said: “I have learnt a lot from your discussion and suggestions today. We want to build a poverty-free Bangladesh. We want to ensure that new entrepreneurs do not face any risks with their investments and can work safely. I got ideas about the future path from today’s discussion. Keep in touch with us.”

Lamia Morshed, Senior Secretary and Chief Coordinator on SDG Affairs; Tasmina Rahman, Managing Director of Grameen Trust; and Ashraful Hasan, Managing Director and CEO of Grameen Telecom Trust; were also present at the meeting.