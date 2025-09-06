US in ‘Very Deep’ Talks with Hamas, Says Trump

The United States is engaged in “very deep discussions” with Hamas regarding a possible ceasefire in Gaza, US President Donald Trump said on Friday (September 5).

Speaking at the Oval Office in response to a question about negotiations involving Israel, Hamas, and mediators, Trump confirmed Washington’s involvement in the talks.

Trump emphasized that the discussions primarily focus on the release of Israeli hostages. “We said, ‘Release them all now, release them all, and good things will happen.’ If Hamas doesn’t release the hostages in Gaza, the situation will become complicated, very bad… It’s Israel’s decision, but that’s my view,” he stated.

Highlighting the plight of hostage families, Trump added: “Their loved ones were young, beautiful, but now many are dead. They want them back — perhaps even more than if they were still alive. As part of this deal, many bodies will also be returned.”

According to Trump, at least 20 hostages are believed to be alive, though reports suggest some may have recently died. “I hope those reports are wrong,” he said.

In a social media post on Thursday, Trump urged Hamas to return the remaining hostages, saying the group’s survival could be “tolerated” by the US if they complied.

Acknowledging the difficult reality, Trump noted that with few hostages left alive, securing their release has become more challenging. “I’ve always said when the number drops to 10 or 20, it’s not easy to get them back without extraordinary effort. But doing too much also means surrender, which isn’t good. It’s a very tough situation,” he remarked.

Referring to the October 7 attack, Trump said: “People forget that… but it has to remain strongly in the equation.”

He also commented on the ongoing protests in Israel in support of a hostage deal, saying the demonstrations in Tel Aviv are making it harder for Israel to continue its military campaign in Gaza.

Source: Times of Israel