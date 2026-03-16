Government Working to Build Agriculture as a Strong Foundation: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, promising to establish agro-based industries in the northern region, stated that the government is working to place the agricultural sector on a strong foundation, giving it utmost importance.

He made these remarks at a rally organized after inaugurating the Sahapara canal excavation program in Kaharol Upazila, Dinajpur, on Monday (March 16).

The Prime Minister said that if farmers, both male and female, are well, the entire country will prosper. Therefore, the government has undertaken various initiatives for their welfare.

He stated, “Our goal is to stand by the farmers. Shaheed Zia and Khaleda Zia were friends of farmers. Your elected current BNP government is also a friend of farmers. We aim to establish agriculture on a strong foundation.”

Highlighting the plan to develop agro-based industries in the northern region, Tarique Rahman said that Dinajpur, Rangpur, Thakurgaon, and Panchagarh are agro-dominant districts. Discussions have already been held with major companies working with agricultural products from these regions. After Eid, a decision will be made with them on what type of agro-based factories can be established here, to create employment opportunities for local unemployed youths and women.

Emphasizing that the main goal of BNP’s politics is to improve people’s living standards, he said, “We want the income of a person who earns five thousand Taka per month today to reach ten thousand Taka within the next two to four years. We want to adopt policies that double people’s income. This is the politics of Shaheed Zia and Khaleda Zia, and the politics of your elected BNP government.”

He also mentioned that despite some pressure on the country’s economy due to the ongoing war situation in the Middle East, the government would gradually work towards implementing its election manifesto promises.

Tarique Rahman stated, “The people of this country achieved independence by fighting a war in 1971. In 2024, they ousted the dictator through student-people’s movements. During Shaheed Zia’s tenure, food production doubled through canal excavation and was even exported abroad. If the people of this country can achieve so much, you yourselves can build a prosperous Bangladesh for the future.”

However, the Prime Minister also urged vigilance against those who obstruct the country’s development and progress, stating that many try to mislead with sweet words. He emphasized the need to be alert against those who want to create chaos in the country.

Tarique Rahman said, “Our politics is about benefiting farmers, empowering mothers and sisters, arranging good medical care for common people, and creating an environment where future generations can get an education and become capable individuals.”