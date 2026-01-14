BNP Chairman Tarek Rahman will participate in the public meeting in Bhairab of Kishoreganj. On Tuesday (January 13), a team led by CSF officer Md. Aktaruzzaman of BNP chairman’s security force visited the possible meeting place.

Meanwhile, preparations are being made to gather the highest number of people in memory in this public meeting centered on Tariq Rahman’s election campaign at Bhairab Municipal Stadium.

The nominated candidate of Kishoreganj- 6 constituencies and organizing secretary of central committee and president of Kishoreganj district BNP Md. Shariful Alam were present on this occasion. Besides, a preparatory meeting was held at the party office of Bhairab Upazila BNP at the initiative of Upazila BNP at 4 pm.

In this regard, BNP’s nominated candidate for Kishoreganj-6 seat and central BNP’s organizing secretary and president of Kishoreganj district BNP Md. Shariful Alam said that after reaching Sylhet by air on January 21, he will attend an election public meeting at Alia Madrasa ground in Chowhatta area of Sylhet city on January 22 after visiting the shrine. The public meeting will be attended by BNP nominated parliamentarian candidates of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts as well as various levels of leaders and activists. After the public meeting, Tariq Rahman will leave for Dhaka by road. On the way, he will address public meetings at Sherpur of Moulvibazar and Shaistaganj of Habiganj, Bishwa Road of Brahmanbaria, Bhairab of Kishoreganj. In these meetings, he will formally introduce the nominated candidates of BNP in the respective districts.

He also said that Kishoreganj BNP and its affiliated organizations have started preparations for the arrival of Tariq Rahman in Bhairab.

BNP Chairman Tariq Rahman’s security force CSF official Md Aktaruzzaman said, after visiting the shrine in Sylhet, I visited the possible public meeting place in Bhairab of Kishoreganj in the first campaign of the 13th National Assembly election.