Lionel Messi’s Emotional Farewell: Final World Cup Qualifier in Argentina

Lionel Messi’s final World Cup qualifier on Argentine soil was a poignant moment for football fans worldwide. In a 3-0 victory over Venezuela at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Messi scored twice, leading his team to a commanding win. His performance was a testament to his enduring skill and passion for the game.

The match was not just another qualifier; it marked the end of an era for Messi in Argentina. After the game, he expressed his gratitude, stating, “There are so many emotions, I’ve experienced so many things on this field. It’s always a joy to play in Argentina with our people. We’ve been enjoying match after match for many years. I’m very happy; being able to finish in this way here is what I always dreamed of.”

While Argentina had already secured their spot in the 2026 World Cup, Messi’s future participation remains uncertain. When asked about playing in the upcoming World Cup, he replied, “We’ll see,” leaving fans hopeful yet uncertain about his international future.

This match was Messi’s last official World Cup qualifier in Argentina, making it a historic and emotional occasion for both the player and his supporters.