Jamaat Unveils Election Manifesto, Prioritizing 26 Issues

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has officially announced its election manifesto ahead of the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election. The party has named its manifesto ‘Janatar Ishtahar’ (People’s Manifesto). This manifesto was presented with a vision for state reform, good governance, and building a self-reliant Bangladesh.

Jamaat’s Ameer (leader) Dr. Shafiqur Rahman and other central leaders of the party were present at the event organized to announce the manifesto. Ambassadors, High Commissioners, diplomats from various countries, representatives of international organizations, political leaders, and distinguished personalities also participated in the event.

According to Jamaat sources, the ‘People’s Manifesto’ has been prepared with a total of 26 priority areas. The first part of the manifesto highlights a commitment to building a discrimination-free, strong, and humane Bangladesh. It emphasizes governance reform, an effective national parliament, electoral system reform, accountable public administration, a corruption-free society, and the establishment of a robust legal and judicial system.

The second and third parts of the manifesto outline plans for a self-reliant foreign policy, strong defense capabilities, reform of the power and energy sectors, sustainable economic development, and extensive job creation. Simultaneously, it prioritizes trade, industry, labor, and expatriate welfare sectors.

Furthermore, the manifesto includes initiatives for agriculture and food security, fisheries and livestock development, environmental and climate change mitigation, improving the quality of education and healthcare systems, infrastructure development, and fostering technology-based leadership among youth. Promises for women and child safety, social welfare, and building an inclusive state are also featured.

Jamaat-e-Islami claims that the ‘People’s Manifesto’ reflects the opinions of over 3.7 million people collected through app-based campaigns. The party stated that the manifesto was developed considering public expectations and the future needs of Bangladesh.

The 26 priority issues highlighted in the manifesto are—

01. Building an uncompromising state in terms of independence, sovereignty, and national interest, in line with the slogan ‘Uncompromising Bangladesh for National Interest’ (National Interest)!

02. Building a humane Bangladesh based on equality, justice, and fairness (Social Justice)!

03. Empowering youth and prioritizing their involvement in state governance (Youth First)!

04. Building a safe, dignified, and participatory state for women (Women Participation)!

05. Establishing a safe state free from drugs, extortionists, and terrorism through overall improvement of the law and order situation (Public Safety and Security)!

06. Building a technology-dependent modern and smart society (Tech-based Society)!

07. Extensive job creation in various sectors including technology, manufacturing, agriculture, and industry. Free application for government jobs, merit-based recruitment, and elimination of all forms of discrimination (Widespread Employment)!

08. Restoring confidence through comprehensive financial sector reform, including banking, and building an investment and business-friendly, sustainable, and transparent economy (Robust and Sustainable Economy)

09. Ensuring a consolidated and effective democracy by creating a fair electoral environment, including proportional representation (PR) elections, and strengthening the caretaker government system (Strong and Functional Democracy)!

10. Ensuring justice for extrajudicial killings supported by state patronage in the past and guaranteeing human rights (Human Rights)!

11. Preserving the history of the July Revolution, rehabilitating the families of martyrs, injured, and disabled July warriors, and implementing the July Charter (July Spirit)!

12. Creating an agricultural revolution through the use of technology in agriculture and enhanced support for farmers (Agro-Revolution)!

13. Achieving complete adulteration-free food security by 2030 and building a ‘Green and Clean Bangladesh’ through the implementation of the ‘Three Zeros Vision’ (zero environmental degradation, zero waste, and zero flood risk) (Food Security and Environmental Sustainability)!

14. Extensive industrialization and job creation through the development of small and medium industries, establishment of cottage industries, and ensuring a domestic and foreign investment-friendly environment (Industrialisation)!

15. Increasing workers’ wages and living standards, and creating a quality work environment, especially a safe work environment for women (Reasonable Salary and Hassle-Free Job Environment)!

16. Ensuring all rights of expatriates, including voting rights, and guaranteeing proportional and realistic participation in nation-building (Pro-Expatriate Approach)!

17. Establishing civic rights for all as citizens of Bangladesh, not based on majority-minority; and ensuring special benefits for marginalized citizens and communities (Inclusive Nation)!

18. Providing modern and universal healthcare (Universal Healthcare System) and progressively ensuring free advanced medical treatment for the poor and helpless population.

19. Fundamental reform of the education system in view of contemporary global demands and progressively ensuring free education (Educational Reform)!

20. Ensuring price stability keeping in mind purchasing power and guaranteeing the full provision of other basic necessities (Provision of Necessities)!

21. Overhauling the transportation system and progressively reducing the road/rail travel time between the capital and divisional cities to two-three hours. Bringing fundamental changes to regional connectivity and Dhaka’s internal transportation system (Transport Revolution)!

22. Ensuring affordable housing for low and middle-income families (Affordable Housing)!

23. Preventing the resurgence of a fascist system in Bangladesh by continuing ongoing justice and reform activities for the complete abolition of the fascist system (Reform Pro-Fascist System)!

24. Ensuring secure employment and progressively providing international standard social security for all citizens by implementing a universal social security system (Social Security)!

25. Establishing a happy and prosperous welfare state by ensuring good governance through transparency and accountability at all levels (Welfare State)!

26. Building a corruption-free state through the establishment of honest leadership and institutional reforms at all levels (Zero Corruption)!

Jamaat-e-Islami stated that the remaining priorities and detailed action plans of the manifesto would be released gradually.