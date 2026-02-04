Tarique Rahman: ‘Clandestine Group’s Role Was Scandalous’

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, referring to a specific political party, stated that the leader of a clandestine group made offensive comments about the nation’s mothers and sisters. He added that history bears witness to their scandalous role even in 1971.

He made these remarks on Wednesday (February 4) at approximately 2:30 PM during a public rally held at the Government Rajendra College grounds, located in the heart of Faridpur city.

Tarique Rahman announced that if the BNP forms a government and the creation of a Faridpur division proves beneficial to the public and accelerates development, then Faridpur will be designated a division. He emphasized that the BNP firmly believes the people are the ultimate source of all power in the country, and it is based on this conviction that the party seeks to undertake the responsibility of state governance.

Addressing the long-standing issue of river erosion in the Faridpur region, he assured that a BNP government would implement swift and effective solutions to river erosion problems, including those affecting the Padma River. Outlining special plans for agricultural development, he committed to introducing dedicated farmer cards, which would facilitate easy access to seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides for farmers.

Discussing women and children, the BNP Chairman highlighted that women constitute half of the country’s total population. To empower this significant demographic, the BNP intends to launch a ‘Family Card’ initiative. He also unveiled plans to recruit healthcare workers to extend health services to every household in both rural and urban areas.

Tarique Rahman pledged the construction of essential infrastructure, including the Padma Bridge, in the Faridpur region to alleviate water scarcity. Drawing parallels from history, he asserted that while freedom fighters liberated the country in 1971, the nation’s independence was protected in 2024 by dislodging autocracy through a student-led public movement.

Emphasizing the development potential of the southern region, Tarique Rahman stated that with sound policies and good governance in agriculture, industry, and employment, this area could become a pivotal economic driver for the country. Addressing the youth, he urged, “You are the future of Bangladesh—stand up against injustice.”

Top BNP leaders from both central and local levels attended the rally. Speakers contended that the immense public turnout in Faridpur served as clear evidence of the people’s desire for change.

Law enforcement agencies maintained a vigilant presence to ensure the peaceful conduct of the public meeting. Following the rally, significant enthusiasm was observed among party activists and leaders. Many observers believe that this large-scale political gathering in Faridpur, after a considerable period, has injected new momentum into the political landscape.