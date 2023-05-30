বাংলা
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
National

JS goes into budget session tomorrow

by Salauddin
The budget session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad(JS) will begin tomorrow. The session will begin at 5 pm with Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, according to a JS press release.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin convened the 23rd session of the parliament exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the clause (1) of article 72 of the constitution.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will present the national budget for the next fiscal year (FY24) on June 1. The parliament is expected to pass the proposed budget on June 25.

The possible budget size of Taka 7,61,785 crore would aim at taming inflation and maintaining the higher GDP growth trajectory, said a Finance Ministry official.

The government this time is eying to attain a growth rate of 7.5 percent in the next fiscal year (FY24) while to contain the inflation rate around 6.5 percent. The total investment target in the next year will be 33.8 percent of GDP.

