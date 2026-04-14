Nationwide Special Operation Against Drugs Soon: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed announced that a nationwide special operation to eradicate drugs would commence soon. He made this statement on Tuesday (April 14) at noon, during a farmer card distribution ceremony held at the premises of Ejahar Girls’ High School in Teknaf Upazila.

The Home Minister stated that law enforcement agencies would diligently carry out their designated responsibilities to eliminate drugs. A special operation in this regard will be launched very soon, aiming to work towards making Bangladesh drug-free.

He further added that the spread of gambling and online gambling has currently become a significant social menace. To combat this issue, the government is conducting research to implement effective measures, and necessary steps will be taken.

Addressing human trafficking, the Home Minister informed that this problem has become severe in some regions of the country, particularly in Teknaf, Ukhiya, and Cox’s Bazar areas. Law enforcement agencies have already been instructed to prevent human trafficking, and strict surveillance and coordinated operations will be conducted in the concerned areas.

He emphasized that public information and awareness are crucial for crime suppression. Providing information on where and what types of crimes are occurring will enable law enforcement agencies to take more effective action.