Seven-Day Public Holiday Begins, Eid Journey Commences

A continuous seven-day holiday has commenced in the country ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr. Starting with the government holiday for Shab-e-Qadr on Tuesday (March 17), this break will continue until March 23.

Monday (March 16) marked the last working day before Eid. Following the end of the workday, a surge of people heading home was observed on roads and at bus terminals in the capital and various other cities. Thousands have begun leaving the capital to share the joy of Eid with their families and relatives.

Subject to moon sighting, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival for Muslims, may be celebrated in the country on March 21. Anticipating this potential date, the Ministry of Public Administration had previously set a five-day holiday schedule.

According to the fixed schedule, holidays were designated from March 19 to March 23. Among these, March 21 is a general holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr. Additionally, March 19 and 20 before Eid, and March 22 and 23 after Eid, were declared holidays by executive order.

To ensure a smooth Eid journey, the government additionally declared March 18 as a holiday, adding it to the previously announced leaves. As a result, government employees are now receiving a continuous seven-day holiday, including the Shab-e-Qadr holiday on March 17.

Previously, a demand arose for March 18 to be declared a holiday to reduce public suffering during Eid travel. In response, a proposal was made at a cabinet meeting on March 5. Subsequently, on March 8, the Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification declaring that day a general holiday.

The gazette states that by virtue of the Ministry of Public Administration’s authority, as per the schedule of distribution of business among various ministries and divisions (Rules of Business, 1996), March 18 was declared a holiday by executive order.

However, essential services will remain outside the purview of this holiday. These include electricity, water, gas, and other fuel supplies, fire services, port operations, cleaning services, telephone and internet services, postal department, and their associated vehicles and personnel.

Furthermore, hospitals, emergency medical services, doctors and related staff, and vehicles transporting medicines and medical equipment will also be exempt from the holiday. Offices associated with emergency work will remain open.