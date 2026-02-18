Law Minister: Trials for crimes against humanity to continue at normal pace

Law Minister Md. Asaduzzaman announced that trials for crimes against humanity, specifically regarding the July genocide, will proceed at their normal pace. He made this statement to journalists after joining his ministry on Wednesday, February 18, in the afternoon.

Md. Asaduzzaman stated that the dignity of the fighters who sacrificed their lives in the July mass uprising for the establishment of democracy will be preserved. He added, “We will make our utmost effort to establish the country’s democracy on a strong foundation in accordance with the aspirations of the July mass uprising.”

The new Law Minister commented that taking on the responsibility is very joyful, but it also necessitates a strong sense of duty.

In response to a journalist’s question, he said, “We want this ministry to function in the way people desire to see it.”