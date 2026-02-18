Prime Minister Orders Uninterrupted Power Supply for Sehri, Iftar, and Tarawih

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehri, Iftar, and Tarawih prayers in the month of Ramadan.

The Prime Minister gave this directive on Wednesday (February 18) afternoon at the Secretariat, during the first meeting of the new cabinet. State Minister for Labor and Employment, and Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, Md. Nurul Haque Noor, informed the media about this after the meeting.

When asked about the discussions in the meeting, the State Minister said, “From the perspective of the immense public support for the current government, the Prime Minister reminded us that the people expect good governance and accountability from us. In this regard, those of us in charge of our respective ministries should work above any influence and nepotism, and especially maintain a strong stance against corruption.”

He added, “Regarding the upcoming Ramadan, the Prime Minister also instructed and discussed how to keep commodity prices normal, ensure uninterrupted power supply during Sehri, Iftar, and Tarawih, maintain a normal law and order situation, and immediately implement some visible work based on the government’s commitments, especially the issues the Prime Minister mentioned in various public gatherings during the election—Family Card, Farmer Card, Health Card.”

Noor stated, “Specifically, the Prime Minister had announced that the government would have an initiative concerning Imams and Muezzins. He also discussed what could be done swiftly regarding Imams and Muezzins. Overall, all these matters were deliberated.”

The State Minister continued, “Since I am in charge of two specific ministries, we tried to bring one matter to his attention: a significant portion of our labor market is Middle East-based. Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman played a crucial role in opening the labor market with the Middle East, and there was a continuity during former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s tenure. However, due to various reasons, there has been a disruption, and many labor markets have closed. If the Prime Minister makes a visit to the Middle East to reopen these labor markets, it could open new doors of opportunity for us. We also conveyed this, and he, in turn, gave us further advice that we will adhere to in our work.”

He also mentioned that the government led by Tarique Rahman would adopt a 180-day plan.