Prime Minister Pays Homage at Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia’s Tombs

Newly elected Prime Minister Tareque Rahman, accompanied by his cabinet members, laid wreaths and offered prayers at the tombs of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and Begum Khaleda Zia. Following the prayers, a special supplication (Monaajat) was offered. He paid his respects around 12:05 PM on Wednesday.

Earlier, Tareque Rahman paid homage to the heroic martyrs of the Liberation War at the National Memorial. He offered his respects around 11:00 AM. After laying wreaths in memory of the martyrs of the Great Liberation War at the National Memorial in Savar, he planted a ‘Parijat’ flower sapling.

After paying his respects, he observed a minute of silence. Following this, Tareque Rahman, accompanied by his cabinet members, once again laid wreaths at the National Memorial to pay homage to the heroic martyrs of the Great Liberation War.