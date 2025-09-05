Lawyers Assault Journalist in Dhaka Court in Front of Magistrate

A shocking incident occurred at the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court where a journalist was allegedly assaulted by lawyers in the presence of a magistrate. During court proceedings, several lawyers reportedly attacked Asif Mohammad Siam, a journalist of private television channel Somoy TV, hitting, punching, and kicking him, leaving him seriously injured. He was subsequently taken to the hospital for initial treatment.

The incident took place on Thursday (September 4) in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Hasib Ullah Pias. The day was scheduled for bail hearings for the accused, Latif Siddiqui, and journalist Panna. While Siddiqui was not brought to the court, Panna appeared before the magistrate. Several journalists had gone to the court to cover the news. At around 2:55 pm, journalist Panna was called to courtroom 30 on the 8th floor of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court.

During this time, Muktadir Rashid, a journalist from an international media outlet, asked Panna whether he had been tortured in jail. Advocate Mohiuddin Mahi, seated on the bench, questioned the reason for this conversation with the accused, leading to a brief argument. Mahi asked the journalist to leave the courtroom. When Asif Mohammad Siam intervened to clarify that the person was a journalist, the lawyer allegedly jumped from the bench and struck Siam across the ear. Siam tried to attract the court’s attention with his Somoy TV microphone, but the lawyer dragged him outside. Before Siam could react, several accomplices reportedly joined in, assaulting him with slaps, punches, kicks, and other blows, leaving him bloodied and injured.

Witnessing the situation, the magistrate temporarily left the courtroom. Prosecutor Qayyum Hossain Noyon helped rescue Siam and brought him near the witness stand. Siam later stated that the lawyers had created a mob-like situation without reason and assaulted him in front of the magistrate. He demanded justice for the incident.

The magistrate returned to the courtroom at 3:25 pm, after which the bail applications of Latif Siddiqui and journalist Panna were denied. Earlier, on Thursday, 16 people including Siddiqui and Panna were detained by police during a program organized by the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity. They were sent to jail on charges under the anti-terrorism law by Shahbagh Police.

Journalist Muktadir Romio of Bangla Outlook, who witnessed the assault, said that after Panna was brought to the dock, he asked whether Panna had been tortured in jail. Panna replied “no.” At that moment, lawyer Mohiuddin Mahi reportedly began threatening Romio to leave the courtroom. Siam intervened to calm the lawyer, requesting him to follow court rules. In response, the lawyer reportedly attacked Siam while verbally abusing Romio, calling him “son of a dog” and “son of a pig,” with police standing by as mere spectators.