Green Card Processing Paused for EB-2 Visas: What Applicants Should Know

EB-2 Green Card Processing Paused – What Applicants Should Know

The U.S. State Department has temporarily paused EB-2 green card processing for Fiscal Year 2025. This affects foreign nationals seeking permanent residency through employment-based visas, particularly those with advanced degrees or exceptional abilities. Applicants will need to wait until the new fiscal year begins on October 1, 2025, when EB-2 visa issuance resumes.

Why EB-2 Green Card Processing Is Paused

EB-2 visas are part of the employment-based immigration system. Under U.S. law, annual limits are imposed on the number of employment-based visas issued. The EB-2 category accounts for 28.6% of the worldwide employment-based visa quota. Once the limit is reached, U.S. embassies and consulates cannot issue additional visas until the next fiscal year. Currently, USCIS is managing over 11 million pending applications, which contributes to delays.

Impact on Applicants and Priority Dates

Applicants should monitor the Visa Bulletin and their priority dates closely. Only EB-2 visas are affected by this pause; other employment-based visa categories like EB-1, EB-3, and EB-4 may still have availability depending on demand and priority dates.

Alternative Visa Options: E-2 and EB-5

For investors, alternative pathways include the E-2 and EB-5 visas. The E-2 visa allows nationals from treaty countries to invest and manage U.S. businesses but does not provide a direct path to permanent residency. The EB-5 program offers permanent residency to those investing at least $800,000 in a U.S. business that creates 10 or more jobs, extending benefits to spouses and children under 21.

Avoiding EB-2 Immigration Scams

Immigration experts warn about scams circulating on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Some fraudsters advertise instant green card processing through EB-2 or EB-1A National Interest Waivers (NIW), claiming applicants can bypass standard procedures. Prospective applicants should verify information, consult qualified attorneys, and avoid fraudulent schemes.

Once the new fiscal year begins on October 1, 2025, EB-2 visa issuance will resume, allowing qualified applicants to continue their path toward permanent residency in the United States.

For more updates on employment-based visas, visit the USCIS official website.