Light to moderate rain likely over country

pic: Internet

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain across the country. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary

gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately. heavy to heavy falls at places over the country, a release of the BMD said.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Faridpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj and kushtia and it may abate, the release added.

“Southwest monsoon has advanced up to Chattogram, Barishal, Dhaka, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of Southwest monsoon over remaining parts of the country. Monsoon is active over eastern part of the country and moderate over the Northeast Bay,” according to the release.

Day temperature may fall by 1-2 degree Celsius and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 37.7 degree Celsius at Ishurdi and today’s minimum temperature 22.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Bogura.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6.00 am today was recorded 41millimeters (mm) at Barishal. The sun sets at 06.45 pm today and rises at 05.10 am tomorrow in the capital.