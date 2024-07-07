বাংলা
Monday, July 8, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National Light to moderate rain likely to occur across country
National

Light to moderate rain likely to occur across country

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 6 views 1 minutes read

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over four divisions and at a few places over other four southern divisions including Dhaka.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh& Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Dhaka,Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur division”,said a met office forecast for the next twenty-four hours begins from 9am today.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, WestBengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 34.2 degree Celsius at Ishurdi and minimum temperature today was recorded 24.3 degree Celsius at Bandarban.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 120 millimeters(mm) at Jashore.

Wind direction and speed at Dhaka : West/Northwesterly (08-12) kph.

The sun sets today at 06-50 PM and rises tomorrow at 05-17 AM in the capital.

You may also like

PM leaves for Beijing on 4-day bilateral visit

Solution to quota issue should come from court: PM

Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions

JS passes Taka 7,97,000cr budget for FY25

Rain likely across the country

Reformist, ultraconservative lead Iran presidential vote

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 16 killed in strike on UN school
Light to moderate rain likely to occur across country
White House says zero chance Biden will withdraw
Putin and Xi headline summit with anti-Western stance

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More