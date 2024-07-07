Light to moderate rain likely to occur across country

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over four divisions and at a few places over other four southern divisions including Dhaka.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh& Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Dhaka,Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur division”,said a met office forecast for the next twenty-four hours begins from 9am today.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, WestBengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 34.2 degree Celsius at Ishurdi and minimum temperature today was recorded 24.3 degree Celsius at Bandarban.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 120 millimeters(mm) at Jashore.

Wind direction and speed at Dhaka : West/Northwesterly (08-12) kph.

The sun sets today at 06-50 PM and rises tomorrow at 05-17 AM in the capital.