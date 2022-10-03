Light to moderate rain likely

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted that rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur in different parts of

the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded 34.0 degrees Celsius in Tetulia, while today’s minimum temperature was 19.7 degree Celsius in Kumarkhali.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours was recorded 134mm in Maijdee Court in Chattogram. The sun sets at 5:44 pm today and rises at 5:51 am tomorrow in the capital.