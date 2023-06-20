‘Massive’ overnight drone attack on Kyiv: Ukrainian officials

Russian forces launched a major drone assault on Kyiv overnight as well as attacking other regions, Ukrainian officials said early Tuesday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

“New massive air attack on the capital,” wrote the Kyiv City Military Administration, adding that it was the first attack on the city in 18 days to use Iranian-made Shahed explosive drones.

“According to the usual tactics for mass UAV attacks, drones entered the capital in waves, heading from different directions. The air alert lasted more than three hours,” it said on Telegram.

“Almost two dozen enemy targets were detected and destroyed by the forces and means of our air defence in the airspace around Kyiv.

“There is no information regarding casualties or destruction at this time”.

In Lviv to the west, “critical infrastructure” was hit by drones, the head of the regional administration Maksym Kozytski wrote on Telegram, without giving further details.

No injuries were reported.

The military administration of Zaporizhzhia said the southern city and its surroundings had been the target of a “massive attack” aimed at civilian targets.

Three Shahed drones were also shot down over the southern region of Mykolaiv, governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian General Staff later said that, of the 30 drones launched by Russian forces overnight, 28 were shot down by Ukrainian air defences.