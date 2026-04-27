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LPG Cards to be Issued to Alleviate Cooking Hardship for Women: Prime Minister

by newsdesk
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Prime Minister Tarique Rahman stated that BNP’s politics aims to ensure the well-being of the people. He added that if water flows into Sharsha’s Ulashi canal, 72,000 people will directly benefit. LPG cards will be distributed to women to alleviate the burden of cooking.

He made these remarks on Monday (April 27) around 12:15 PM, during the inaugural ceremony of the re-excavation program for Jessore’s historic Ulashi-Jadunathpur canal, a site associated with the memory of martyred President Ziaur Rahman.

Earlier, at approximately 11:30 AM, he inaugurated the canal re-excavation program by symbolically cutting soil.

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