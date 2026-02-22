Reshuffle begins at top level of police: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has announced that a reshuffle has begun at the top levels of the police force. He stated, ‘Some changes are certainly coming. The police must be transformed into an institution trusted by the people, and effective measures are being taken to rebuild its image.’

He made these remarks on Sunday (February 22) at the Secretariat, in response to a question from journalists following a meeting led by the Prime Minister.

The Home Minister further mentioned that, on the Prime Minister’s advice, the President would convene the first session of the Thirteenth Parliament on March 12. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker would be finalized in that session. Additionally, the ordinances from the interim government’s tenure would be presented.

When asked if there had been any discussions regarding the election of a new president, he replied, ‘No—there have been no discussions on that matter yet.’

The Home Minister also stated that the Speaker and Deputy Speaker would be finalized later. Furthermore, the Minister assured that swift action would be taken regarding the incident in Adabor, the capital, on Saturday night.