Sunday, May 28, 2023
World News 'Massive' Russian drone attack kills one in Kyiv: mayor
World News

‘Massive’ Russian drone attack kills one in Kyiv: mayor

One civilian has died in Kyiv after a “massive” drone attack on the Ukrainian capital, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said Sunday.

“A 35-year-old woman was hospitalised, a 41-year-old man died,” the mayor and former boxer said on Telegram, reporting that drone wreckage had crashed near a petrol station.

He said Kyiv’s air defences had shot down “more than 20 drones” headed for the city, and implored city residents: “Stay in shelters. The attack is massive!”

A fire also broke out at a company premises in the Holosiivskyi district, he added.

Russian forces have targeted Kyiv throughout May.

The head of the local civil and military administration, Serhii Popko, said Friday that there had been 13 attacks during the month.

Over the past few weeks, reports of drone attacks in Russia have also multiplied, usually in regions bordering Ukraine.

On Saturday, shelling in those areas killed two people, regional authorities said.

Moscow has blamed Kyiv — and its Western supporters — for the escalating number of attacks and sabotage operations, including on the Kremlin, but Ukraine has denied involvement.

