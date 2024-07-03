বাংলা
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
National

Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 2 views 1 minutes read

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate and moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind in all eight divisions of the country in the next 24 hours from 9 am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at some places over the country,” said a weather bulletin this morning.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over the North Bay, it added.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

However, as an extended weather outlook for the next 72 hours, the bulletin predicted that the rainfall activity is likely to decrease.

Country’s maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 34.2 degrees Celsius at Bhola while today’s minimum temperature 23.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bandarban.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours commencing 6 am today was recorded 127mm in Dinajpur.

The sun sets at 6:50 pm today and rises at 5:16 am tomorrow in the capital.

