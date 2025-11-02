Bangladesh now has 127,612,384 voters

The total number of voters in the country is currently 127,612,384. Of them, 64,760,382 are male voters, 62,850,772 are female and 1,230 are transgender voters.

Election Commission Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed shared the information with reporters today at his office in Nirbachan Bhaban, Agargaon.

He said that the number of voters increased by 1,304,880 in the last two months from September 1 to October 31. Out of the total voters, the number of male voters has increased by 1,909,610, he added.

He said the final voter list for the 13th national parliament election will be published on November 18. There will be some more changes in the final voter list. Claims and objections can be raised by November 17, he added.

Ahmed said that those who turned 18 on October 31 and those who have registered are included in the voter list.

Earlier, the supplementary voter list was published on August 31. The total number of voters in the supplementary voter list was 126,307,504. Of them, 64,100,455 are male voters, 62,205,819 are female voters, and 1,230 are transgender voters.

On that day, the secretary had said that a total of 1,37,642 new voters had been registered during this period. Of them, 94,192 were male, 43,444 were female and six were transgender.

The EC secretary said that on March 2 this year, the total number of voters in the country was 123,732,274. Then, the supplementary draft voter list of voters included till June 30 was published on August 10. At that time, a total of 4,571,216 voters were included. Of which 1,870,203 were male, 2,700,762 were female and 251 were transgender voters.

And a total of 2,132,590 voters were deducted from this included voter list.