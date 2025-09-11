Mithu Arrested for Looting Health Sector Funds

Motazzarul Islam Mithu, notorious for embezzlement in the health sector during the Awami League government, has been arrested. On Thursday (September 10), the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DB) conducted a raid in the Gulshan area of Dhaka and took him into custody.

Deputy Police Commissioner (Media) Muhammad Talebur Rahman of the DMP stated that Mithu was arrested from a residence in Gulshan during a special operation. He had been in hiding for a long time.

Mithu faces allegations of irregularities, tender fraud, and embezzlement involving hundreds of millions of taka from various health sector projects. Since the change of government, he has been under close surveillance by law enforcement authorities.

According to the DB, Mithu has long been identified as a key figure in corruption within the health sector.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against the controversial contractor on Wednesday, accusing him of embezzling money through a syndicate in the health sector. The case alleges that he amassed illegal wealth worth 7.5 billion taka.

The ACC investigation report revealed that Motazzarul Islam (Mithu), owner of Lexicon Merchandise and Technocrat, acquired immovable property worth 1.84 billion taka through agricultural land purchases, leases, plots, flats, and house construction.

Additionally, details of movable assets—including shares and investments in companies, vehicle purchases, bank account balances, gold ornaments, furniture, and electronic items—show that he accumulated 5.744 billion taka.

In total, his movable and immovable assets amount to 7.853 billion taka.

The investigation also found that family expenditures under his name totaled 7.145 billion taka, bringing his total assets and expenditures to nearly 14.73 billion taka.

The ACC noted that legitimate and verifiable income sources, including business revenue, rent, agricultural income, salaries, farm shares, bank interest, security deposits, and foreign remittances, accounted for 7.149 billion taka of Motazzarul Islam’s wealth.