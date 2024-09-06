বাংলা
Friday, September 6, 2024
Home » Moderately heavy to heavy falls in parts of country
National

Moderately heavy to heavy falls in parts of country

by Salauddin
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over two divisions; at a few places over four divisions and at one or two places over another two divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over southeast and northeast divisions.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Barishal divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions”, according to met office forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9am today.

The low over West central Bay and adjoining Northwest Bay persists. It is likely to intensify. The axis of monsoon troughs runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

   

Country’s maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 35.5 degree Celsius at Khulna and minimum temperature today was recorded 23.8 degree Celsius at Bogura.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 86 millimeters(mm) at Ambagan.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The sun sets today at 06:11 pm and tomorrow’s sunrise at 05:42 am in the capital.

   

