বাংলা
Friday, September 6, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Ex Shipping Minister Shahjahan Khan arrested from Dhanmondi
National

Ex Shipping Minister Shahjahan Khan arrested from Dhanmondi

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 2 views 1 minutes read

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested Awami League Presidium member and former Shipping Minister Shahjahan Khan from the capital last night.

“ DB police has arrested former Shipping Minister Shahjahan Khan from city’s Dhanmondi area after overnight drive on Thursday”, confirmed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) M Mainul Islam.

Shahjahan Khan also the executive president of Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Sramik Federation was a lawmaker of Madaripur-2 constituency. As an independent candidate Khan was elected lawmaker of the parliament for the first time in 1986.

Later, Khan was elected a lawmaker from the same constituency in 1991, 1996, 2001m 2008, 2014, 2018 and 2024 as a candidate of the Awami League.

   

You may also like

Moderately heavy to heavy falls in parts of country

CEC, four other ECs resign

People see new Bangladesh after upsurge: coordinators

Nationwide ‘Shaheedi March’ starts

Govt officials have to submit wealth statement: Dr. Khalid

UAE pardons 57 convicted Bangladeshis: CA

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

People see new Bangladesh after upsurge: coordinators
Nationwide ‘Shaheedi March’ starts
Govt officials have to submit wealth statement: Dr. Khalid
UAE pardons 57 convicted Bangladeshis: CA

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More