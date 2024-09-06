Ex Shipping Minister Shahjahan Khan arrested from Dhanmondi

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested Awami League Presidium member and former Shipping Minister Shahjahan Khan from the capital last night.

“ DB police has arrested former Shipping Minister Shahjahan Khan from city’s Dhanmondi area after overnight drive on Thursday”, confirmed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) M Mainul Islam.

Shahjahan Khan also the executive president of Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Sramik Federation was a lawmaker of Madaripur-2 constituency. As an independent candidate Khan was elected lawmaker of the parliament for the first time in 1986.

Later, Khan was elected a lawmaker from the same constituency in 1991, 1996, 2001m 2008, 2014, 2018 and 2024 as a candidate of the Awami League.