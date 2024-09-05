CEC, four other ECs resign

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal and four other election commissioners (EC) today resigned.

The four ECs are – Brig Gen (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan, Begum Rashida Sultana, Mohammad Alamgir and Anisur Rahman.

Habibul Awal came up with the announcement of their resignations at a press briefing at the media centre of the Election Commission Secretariat this afternoon.

“The resignation letters will be sent to the President through Election Commission Secretary,” he said.

“We are hopeful that the promise of student uprising for building a more beautiful Bangladesh through reforms will be realized soon and the administration, justice and election system will be outstanding in the future,” he said, expressing his gratitude to the journalists for their cooperation in conducting their election duties in the past.