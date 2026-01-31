Naogaon: 5 Killed in Truck Collision

Five passengers of a van were killed after being hit by a dump truck in Mahadevpur Upazila, Naogaon. The tragic road accident occurred early on Saturday (January 31) morning in the Pathkathi area of the upazila.

Abul Kasem, acting station officer of Mahadevpur Fire Service and Civil Defense, reported that around 4:30 AM, a speeding dump truck, while traveling from Mahadevpur towards Patnitala, lost control upon reaching the Pathkathi area and forcefully collided with a passenger van in front of it. As a result, two people died on the spot, and three others were seriously injured.

Upon receiving the news, members of Mahadevpur Fire Service and Civil Defense quickly arrived at the scene, rescued the injured, and sent them to Mahadevpur Upazila Health Complex. However, the three injured individuals also succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment, bringing the total death toll from the accident to five.

Dr. Imrul Kayes, Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of Mahadevpur Upazila Health Complex, confirmed the matter, stating that when the three critically injured individuals were brought to the hospital around 5 AM, their lives could not be saved.

Immediately, the identities of two out of the five deceased were known. They are Bipul Pahan (25) and Sanju Rao (45), both from the Nurpur area of Mahadevpur Upazila. Efforts are underway to identify the remaining three.

Upon hearing about the accident, locals rushed to the scene. A shadow of grief has descended upon the area following the incident.