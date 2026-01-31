No Dominance or Fascism Acceptable: Jamaat Amir

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Dr. Shafiqur Rahman has stated that the youth of Bangladesh are not demanding unemployment benefits; rather, they need to be developed as skilled manpower. They will work as strong artisans for the country’s development and find respectable work readily.

Speaking at a public rally in Chauddagram, Cumilla, on Saturday (January 31), he said, “With faith in Allah, I can say that the people of Bangladesh want change. They want to see that change from the 13th [of next month]. We will make the youth capable of work and develop their hands into powerful tools for the country’s development.”

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman further added that the change coming after the 12th will be based on the aspirations of the youth. No dominance or fascism is acceptable, nor do we wish to see a corrupt government.

He emphasized the necessity of radical changes in the education system, stating, “Better Education, Better Nation. It is not possible to build a good nation without good education. The current education system is not sufficient.”

Those present at the rally included Dr. Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, candidate for Cumilla-11 constituency and Jamaat’s Naib Amir; Md. Nahid Islam, convenor of Jatiya Nagorik Party; Allama Mamunul Haque, Amir of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish; DUCSU VP Sadek Kayem, among others.

Jamaat activists and volunteers were observed in and around the rally ground from morning, centered around the public meeting. There was a significant presence of party leaders, activists, and supporters.

Earlier on Friday, the Jamaat Amir participated in several electoral programs in Cumilla. After an election rally at Laksam Stadium at 6 PM, he spoke at another public meeting at Cumilla Town Hall ground at 8:30 PM.