National Task Force calls UN to secure Rohingya funding

The National Task Force (NTF) on forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals (FDMNs) has urged the United Nations (UN) and the international community to secure adequate funding to sustain ongoing humanitarian activities for the Rohingyas and host community in Bangladesh.

The call was made at the 46th meeting of the NTF held with its chairperson foreign secretary Md. Jasim Uddin in the chair on December 24 at the foreign ministry, said a ministry’s press release here today.

During the meeting, the Foreign Secretary reiterated that the sustainable and voluntary repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar is the only long-term solution.

“We call for effective measures from all stakeholders to resolve this crisis,” he said.

UN agency representatives, the World Bank, the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), and officials from various ministries and agencies attended the meeting.

The meeting made a strong appeal to the United Nations for coordinated action to facilitate a dignified return of the Rohingyas to Myanmar, ensuring their rights and security in their homeland.

UN representatives briefed the meeting on the current initiatives in Rakhine State and called for collective efforts to create a safe and conducive environment for repatriation.

The meeting addressed critical issues related to the Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char, including camp management, infrastructure, electricity, healthcare, and family planning.

Discussions also covered financing for both Rohingya and host communities, facilitated by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

Participants highlighted the challenges arising from the prolonged presence of the Rohingyas in Bangladesh, particularly the socio-economic and security implications.

Emphasis was placed on enhancing overall security in and around the camps and addressing the needs of newly arrived Myanmar nationals.