Those plotting against interim govt would not be spared: LGRD Adviser

Adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development (LGRD) and Cooperatives Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan today said those involved in hatching conspiracies against the interim government to make it a failed one would not get any concession.

“Those to be found involved in conspiring to make the incumbent government as failed one won’t be spared,” he told journalists after visiting the fire scene at the Bangladesh Secretariat’s Build No -7.

Hearing the sudden fire incident, Asif, also the youth and sports adviser, returned to Dhaka in the morning suspending his programs in North Bengal, said a release.

The adviser said, “The plot of the conspirators has not stopped yet. No concession will be given to anyone involved in this conspiracy to fail us.”

Regarding the fire incident, he said, “We were working on corruption at the Ministry of the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives in the past. Bedsides, evidence of looting of Taka several thousand crores was also found.”

“The damage caused by the fire is not yet known . . . A ministry-based investigation committee has been formed to investigate the fire incident,” he added.