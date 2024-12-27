বাংলা
Friday, December 27, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Those plotting against interim govt would not be spared: LGRD Adviser
National

Those plotting against interim govt would not be spared: LGRD Adviser

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 1 views 1 minutes read

Adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development (LGRD) and Cooperatives Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan today said those involved in hatching conspiracies against the interim government to make it a failed one would not get any concession.

“Those to be found involved in conspiring to make the incumbent government as failed one won’t be spared,” he told journalists after visiting the fire scene at the Bangladesh Secretariat’s Build No -7.

Hearing the sudden fire incident, Asif, also the youth and sports adviser, returned to Dhaka in the morning suspending his programs in North Bengal, said a release.

The adviser said, “The plot of the conspirators has not stopped yet. No concession will be given to anyone involved in this conspiracy to fail us.”

Regarding the fire incident, he said, “We were working on corruption at the Ministry of the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives in the past. Bedsides, evidence of looting of Taka several thousand crores was also found.”

“The damage caused by the fire is not yet known . . . A ministry-based investigation committee has been formed to investigate the fire incident,” he added.

You may also like

Commission to reinvestigate BDR mutiny thoroughly: Chairman

High-level probe body formed on Secretariat fire to submit primary report in 3 days:...

Most Advisors Lack Understanding of Governance: VP Nur

Administrative Cadre Officials Demand Resignation of Commission Chairman

US national security adviser calls CA, reiterates continued support

Dhaka sends diplomatic note to Delhi to repatriate Hasina: Touhid

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Most Advisors Lack Understanding of Governance: VP Nur
Administrative Cadre Officials Demand Resignation of Commission Chairman
US national security adviser calls CA, reiterates continued support
12 killed in blast at Turkey explosives plant

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More