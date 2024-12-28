বাংলা
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Security ground restricts journalists’ entry to secretariat: CA press wing
National

Security ground restricts journalists’ entry to secretariat: CA press wing

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 1 views 1 minutes read

The government has suspended the entry of journalists to the Bangladesh Secretariat on security reasons following a recent fire incident, chief adviser’s press wing said.

“The decision to restrict journalists’ access to the Secretariat was taken in view of the safety and security of the Key Point Installation (KPI), which was hit by a devastating fire this week,” it said in a statement today.

The government will soon review the existing press accreditation cards and invite fresh applications from all the local and international news outlets for the Press Information Department to issue new accreditation cards.

In the meantime, temporary daily access cards will be issued by respective ministries for any press events, the statement read.

The government regrets the inconvenience and seeks cooperation from journalists.

You may also like

National Task Force calls UN to secure Rohingya funding

Those plotting against interim govt would not be spared: LGRD Adviser

Commission to reinvestigate BDR mutiny thoroughly: Chairman

High-level probe body formed on Secretariat fire to submit primary report in 3 days:...

Most Advisors Lack Understanding of Governance: VP Nur

Administrative Cadre Officials Demand Resignation of Commission Chairman

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

High-level probe body formed on Secretariat fire to submit primary report in 3 days: Rizwana
Mahtas Marin: From Chittagong to the Nation’s Spotlight
Most Advisors Lack Understanding of Governance: VP Nur
Administrative Cadre Officials Demand Resignation of Commission Chairman

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More