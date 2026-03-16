Iran Faces Major Setback Amidst Ongoing Tensions

Iran has faced a new blow amidst ongoing tensions, as the European Union (EU) has imposed strict sanctions on one of the country’s entities.

This information was reported by Iran International on Monday (March 16).

According to the report, the sanctions have been imposed on an Iranian entity named ‘Amenat Pasargad’ for alleged cyberattacks against EU member states and their partners. The EU Council stated in a press release that the entity illegally accessed a customer database in France, collected information, and subsequently offered it for sale on the dark web.

The statement further detailed that advertising billboards were hacked during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with the aim of spreading disinformation. Additionally, attempts were made to influence numerous EU citizens by infiltrating an SMS service in Sweden.

Under the sanctions, all assets of the entity will be frozen. Concurrently, citizens and companies within EU member states are prohibited from providing any funds or other economic assistance to the sanctioned entity.

Furthermore, the EU has also imposed similar sanctions on two Chinese individuals and two entities based in China, likewise for alleged cyberattacks.