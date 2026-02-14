New Government’s Oath on Monday

On Monday, February 16, the swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected Members of Parliament and the new cabinet members will take place, marking the beginning of a new chapter for democratic Bangladesh.

The newly elected Members of Parliament will take their oath on Monday morning. The Chief Election Commissioner will administer the oath. Necessary preparations for the swearing-in ceremony have already commenced.

Later that day, in the afternoon, the new cabinet members will arrive at Bangabhaban at the invitation of the President. At 7 PM, the President will administer the oath of office to the new cabinet members at a ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban.

Earlier, Shofiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor, had stated that the swearing-in ceremony would be completed as quickly as possible. “At the very latest, it will take place by February 16 or 17, and not beyond that,” he said. He further informed that preparations for the oath-taking began last Friday, and all activities are progressing rapidly following the gazette publication of the elected Members of Parliament.

It is noteworthy that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won 209 out of 297 seats in the election. BNP candidates are also leading in two constituencies where the results announcement has been suspended.