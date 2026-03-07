US Minister Reveals Timing of ‘Largest Bombing’ on Iran

The United States is set to carry out its largest bombing campaign on Iran to date. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated in an interview that this operation is scheduled to take place on Saturday night.

Bessent stated, “Our largest bombing program on Iran will be carried out tonight.” He further added that this attack would inflict maximum damage on Iran’s missile launch sites and missile production facilities. The United States aims to significantly incapacitate these. Bessent claimed that Iran is attempting to create global economic chaos, and he expressed his anger over Tehran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz.

On the other hand, Iran is also showing success in successive attacks. It is reported that Iran attacked a critical US military radar, claiming the radar was completely destroyed in the assault.

The radar was crucial for the US missile defense system in the Persian Gulf region. Its value was approximately $300 million.

A US official stated that this radar, located at Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, was destroyed. The attack occurred in the early days of the war.

Source: Fox News