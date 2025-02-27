বাংলা
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Govt trying to unearth July martyrs buried in unmarked graves: Alam
National

Govt trying to unearth July martyrs buried in unmarked graves: Alam

by Salauddin
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said the interim government is trying to unearth the July martyrs who were buried in unmarked graves.

“Investigation is underway and we are searching more (to identify all July martyrs) since the number of July martyrs is over 1400 as per the United Nations,” he told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy here.

Replying to a question, Alam said many July martyrs were buried in unmarked graves in some graveyards and some places, so the government continues a process to identify the martyrs.

The number of the July martyrs will go up, he said, adding that right away 834 July martyrs were named in a gazette.

The press secretary said the government has stood by the martyrs’ families and victims of the July uprising to support them.

Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad were present at the press briefing.

