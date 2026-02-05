No Corruption in Government Institutions: Chief Advisor

Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus has delivered a strong message, stating that there will be no scope for any kind of corruption in government service delivery and public institutions. He emphasized that government management and efficiency must be developed in such a way that decisions are implemented quickly, and the culture of files being stuck is completely eliminated. In this regard, he stressed the importance of delivering government services to citizens’ doorsteps through the maximum use of technology.

On Thursday (February 5) afternoon, a report on the activities and institutional evaluation of training institutions was handed over to the Chief Advisor at the State Guest House Jamuna. The Governance Innovation Unit (GIU) of the Chief Advisor’s Office submitted the report at this time.

Earlier, in the ninth meeting of the National Training Council held on September 10, the Chief Advisor had instructed the improvement of training institutions to enhance the efficiency of public administration. In light of that directive, the GIU completed this evaluation activity with technical assistance from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Initially, five institutions under the Ministry of Public Administration were brought under this evaluation. These institutions are — Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC), BCS Administration Academy, BIAM Foundation, National Academy for Development Administration (NADA), and National Academy for Planning and Development (NAPD).

At the meeting, the Chief Advisor said, ‘There will be no corruption in government services or any institution — this issue must be given the highest priority in our training. The only goal is — citizens will not go to the government; rather, government services will reach the citizens.’

Highlighting the limitations of the training system, he stated that in many cases, despite having infrastructure, there is a lack of skilled personnel, or the training methods are still outdated. He emphasized introducing problem-solving based training instead of conventional methods. Additionally, he proposed a ranking system among training institutions, along with providing scores and incentives for evaluating officers’ work efficiency.

The Chief Advisor further added that an environment must be created where even private sector officials and employees feel proud to undergo training at these government training institutions.

Committee members stated that this is the first institutional evaluation of its kind in Bangladesh. Therefore, the ‘learning by doing’ method was followed in determining criteria and indicators. The report was finalized based on the opinions of the working and steering committees, which comprised academia, representatives of training institutions, and government officials.

The report presents phased recommendations for improving the quality of training institutions. It is hoped that the implementation of these recommendations will enhance the efficiency of government employees and make public services more effective.

Among others present at the meeting were Principal Secretary to the Chief Advisor Sirajuddin Miah, Principal Coordinator for SDG Affairs Senior Secretary Lamia Morshed, Secretary of the Chief Advisor’s Office Saifullah Panna, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration Md. Ehsanul Haque, and Director General of the National Academy for Planning and Development Siddiq Zobair, along with other relevant senior officials.